AUBURN – Beverly A. Craig, 86, of Auburn and formerly of Durham and Lisbon Falls peacefully passed away on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 at Clover Health Care in Auburn. She was born in Durham, the youngest of five daughters, on Oct. 28, 1933, a daughter of the late Louis and Annette (Boultbee) Dumas. She grew up in the Durham area.

In 1954 she married Stanley Craig and had two children, Paul and Pamela. Beverly was well known for her many years as a cashier in Lisbon Falls. She retired at 76 in 2010 with Food City.

She will always be remembered for her love of animals, especially her dogs. She also enjoyed gardening, birding, snowshoeing and being outdoors.

She is survived by her son, Paul Craig of Lisbon Falls. She also leaves behind her three granddaughters, Kimberly Craig, Jennifer Fecteau and Mina Craig; her three great-grandsons, Randy and Kevin LaChance and Henry Fecteau; her three sisters, Annette Tibbetts, Laurette Chapman and Mildred Alexander.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley in 2010; a daughter, Pamela Nadeau; and her sister, Bernice Curtis.

Condolences may be shared with her family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

A private graveside service will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lisbon Falls later in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Beverly’s honor to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

