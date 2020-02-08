LEWISTON – Larry Cook, 71, of Lewiston died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 26, 1948, a son of the late J. Deighton and Margaret (Kimball) Cook.

He resided for most of his life in the Lewiston\Auburn area and attended local schools. He was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of 1967. He worked for many years for Bates Mill until his retirement due to his disability. Larry’s greatest joy in his life was his music from the 1960s and 1970s. WLAM 1470 was always on his radio.

He is survived by his two brothers, Craig Cook of Lewiston and Dana Cook and wife Linda of Durham. He also leaves behind a nephew, Todd Cook and wife Sue along with their son John of Whitefield; a niece, Dena Cross and husband Roger along with their three sons, Nathaniel, Cameron and Colton of Saco; as well as all of his extended family of residents and staff at 306 Pine.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of 306 Pine for all of the care and support shown to Larry over the years enabling him to lead and independent life with his disabilities. They were the true heroes in Larry’s life.

Condolences may be shared with Larry’s family and friends at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

A celebration of life will be held at Fortin \ Auburn on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. Interment will take place at Gracelawn Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

« Previous