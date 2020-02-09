I really hope that the Legislature passes LD 1492 — An Act to Reform Drug Sentencing Laws — this year. The bill proposes a path to treatment and recovery for those suffering from a substance use disorder who, too often, become entangled in our legal system.
I will celebrate four years of recovery in May, but I have been actively seeking recovery for more than seven years. To reiterate, I did not find recovery on my first try. Few people do.
Many of us end up in prison with a felony record. That record follows them and makes it that much harder to get a job, housing and to get their life stabilized so they can get the help they need.
I have been arrested twice, both times while I was actively using substances. I am fortunate that I had people in my corner who loved me unconditionally because when I was arrested with a class C felony and class D misdemeanor, I had people who showed up to support me. I am a person of privilege because I was put on deferred disposition and afforded an opportunity to seek help. I have been one of the fortunate few that was given treatment instead of felonies and, because of that, I have found a life of recovery.
I want that chance for all Mainers and if the Legislature passes LD 1492 they could bring hope and recovery to so many families.
Chantel St. Laurent, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.