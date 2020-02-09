BANGOR — Maeve Carroll scored 24 points, including five in overtime as the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Binghamton 75-65 in an America East game on Sunday.

Carroll also grabbed 15 rebounds for the Black Bears (11-14, 7-4 America East), who outscored the Bearcats (16-7, 5-5) 14-4 in overtime. Anne Simon added 23 points and five steals for Maine, while Dor Saar had 21 points and 13 assists.

Kai Moon, who forced overtime with two late free throws, led the Bearcats with 17 points. Carly Boland had 13 points and six rebounds, and Annie Ramil added 11 points.

JUNIOR HOCKEY

L/A NORDIQUES 6, SKYLAND KINGS 2: The Nordiques flew out to a 4-0 lead in the first period to defeat the Kings at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Jackson Vercellono tallied two goals, including the first to open the floodgates for the Nordiques. Sam Frechette assisted on his goal and another by Bryce Leger before getting in on the act with a goal. Ben Salam added the fourth goal of the period 57 seconds later.

After the Kings closed to within 4-2 7:10 into the third period, Vercellono and Leger scored again to pull away. Frechette finished the game with three assists while Daisuke Egusa had two helpers. Brogan MacDonald made 28 saves in net for the Nordiques.

BOSTON BANDITS 5, TWIN CITY THUNDER 3: The Bandits scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Thunder at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Christian Blomquist, Lucas Kucera and Levente Keresztes scored for the Thunder, while Jaxon Friedman made 27 stops in net.

Kyle Mandleur tallied two goals and an assist for Boston.

