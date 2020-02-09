FREEPORT — The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for the 2020 inductions.
Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to or had a lasting impact on baseball in Maine.
Please include either a resume or supporting documentation and mail it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, Maine 04032 or email the material to [email protected]
The deadline for submitting nominations is March 6. The 2020 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on July 26.
