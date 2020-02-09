AUBURN – Julie E. Shackley, 62, of Auburn, passed away after a long illness on Feb. 4, 2020. Julie was born in Portland, daughter of Ellen T. (Campbell) Meyers and Robert S. Southworth.She was a graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School and received a Bachelor and Masters in Nursing from the University of Southern Maine. Julie most recently worked at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for 22 years, helping create new standards for hospice care in Maine including the opening of the state’s first in-patient hospice facility, and ending her career there as President and CEO. In 2015, she was recognized with the HCHA/MHC’s Distinguished Service Award for outstanding leadership qualities and described as a visionary, compassionate and versatile leader.She loved her family, dogs, and time with close friends, and also enjoyed flowers, gardening, hiking, the lake and travel including trips to Italy, Scotland and Spain. Julie was predeceased by her parents and is survived by her husband David Shackley of Auburn, her sister Lori Southworth and husband Andrew Kriger of Cape Elizabeth, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice at www.androscoggin.org or: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

« Previous