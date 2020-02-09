DERRY, N.H. – Madolin “Joanne” Ring, 82, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Center surround by loved ones.

Born Dec. 23, 1937 in Skowhegan, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Madolin (Horne) Libby. She predeceased also by two brothers Richard and Norman.

On June 16, 1956 Joanne married her late husband Frank C. Ring; they were married 54 years before his passing. During the first 25 years of her marriage she stayed at home and raised her family. She was an excellent cook; she also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was always up for a good movie or T.V. show.

In 1978 she went to work for HealthTex in Portland, where she worked for the next 10 years until the company closed. She then helped care for her many grandchildren until Frank and her retired and moved to Standish.

She was a determined and strong women and often quick at wit; she had a smile that would light up a room.

Joanne is survived by her son Michael and his wife Nancy, son David and his wife Diane, daughter Theresa and her husband Christopher; grandchildren Adam, Joshua, Matthew, Vanessa with her husband Joshua, Alexandrea with her husband Nicolas, Andrew, Corey, Bryan, Rachel with her husband Drew; great- grandchildren Kody, Kaitlyn, Preston, Rylee, William, Matthew, Emma, Rylie Quinn, Rhys.

Funeral services and Urn burial with her late husband will be in Lower Gloucester Cemetery, New Gloucester, on May 9, at 11 a.m. followed with a Celebration of Life at the AMVETS Post 6 also in New Gloucester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.

« Previous