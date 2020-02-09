AUBURN – Paul Allen Giroux, 57, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. He was born in Lewiston on Feb. 13, 1962, the son of Lawrence and Laura (Libby) Giroux.He was a graduate of Leavitt Area High School class of 1980. He played football, basketball and baseball. After high school he joined the US Army as a tank member for A1 Abrams and receiving a medal as Marksman, the Army Service Ribbon and the Over Seas Service Ribbon.He was in recent years a self-employed contractor. This calling started when he began to skip school to help with the construction of BQMC in 1976. He continued working in the construction industry doing residential framing, multi apartment complexes, homes, duplexes, garages overseeing crews from start to finish. He lived in New Hampshire for many years and returned to his home community of North Turner in recent years enjoying construction projects for commercial contractors on the construction of Turner Town Hall and a Maine DOT garage. He enjoyed other projects such as a bunk house, barns, decks, roofing and houses from start to finish for family and friends. He was the “All around Handyman”. He is survived by his daughter Jacquelyn Giroux of Manchester, N.H.; his sisters Rosalie Dudley and her husband Richard Caron of Leeds, Eva Dudley and her husband Peter Leavitt of Turner, Carmen Giroux of Turner and her companion Raymond Glidden, his brothers John Dudley and his wife Margot of Hartford, Lawrence Giroux and his wife Cynthia of Hartford, Edward Giroux and his wife Deborah of Greene, Lorenzo Giroux and his wife Patricia of Bridgton, Tracey Giroux and his partner Jamie Austin of Livermore, and Troy Giroux and his wife Rhonda of Rumford; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Dudley and his wife Dorothy.Paul and the family were most thankful for the kindness and care of the staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. At Paul’s request there will be no funeral. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

If desired contribution may be made in memory of Paul A. Giroux to:

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

236 Stetson Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210

