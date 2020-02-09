police log

Charges
Auburn
Heather Hider, 43, of 76 Cobb Ave., warrant on charges of domestic violence, Sunday in Auburn, by the Auburn Police Department.
Alison Morin, 55, of 82 Fourth St., theft, Sunday at the Auburn Walmart, by the Auburn Police Department.
Lewiston
Keith Nurse, 59, of 14 Montello Ave., operating under suspension, violating conditions of release, 6:05 p.m. Sunday on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, by the Lewiston Police Department.
Androscoggin County
Thomas Gibson, 36, of 8 Owens Way, Scarborough, operating under the influence, obstructing government administration, 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Auburn, by the Maine State Police
Murray Curtis, 38, of 91 North Main St. Mechanic Falls, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, failure to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, 8:57 p.m. Saturday in Mechanic Falls, by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 10
-
Maine
Identity of Valentine’s Day Phantom is Portland’s most beloved mystery
-
Maine
Bill targets 10 waterfront oil terminals in Maine for ‘proper closure’
-
Business
Bill would crack down on ‘dark store’ property tax appeals
-
Business
New tax incentive would boost affordable housing construction