police log

Charges

Auburn

Heather Hider, 43, of 76 Cobb Ave., warrant on charges of domestic violence, Sunday in Auburn, by the Auburn Police Department.

Alison Morin, 55, of 82 Fourth St., theft, Sunday at the Auburn Walmart, by the Auburn Police Department.

Lewiston

Keith Nurse, 59, of 14 Montello Ave., operating under suspension, violating conditions of release, 6:05 p.m. Sunday on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, by the Lewiston Police Department.

Androscoggin County

Thomas Gibson, 36, of 8 Owens Way, Scarborough, operating under the influence, obstructing government administration, 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Auburn, by the Maine State Police

Murray Curtis, 38, of 91 North Main St. Mechanic Falls, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct, failure to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, 8:57 p.m. Saturday in Mechanic Falls, by the Mechanic Falls Police Department.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: