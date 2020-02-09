The scales of justice have been forever altered by the “hoax” that recently occurred in the U.S. Senate. The president and his co-conspirator, Mitch McConnell, both played ignominious roles in making the national justice system not only bend, but break.

The people of this country should stand up and be heard in November by defeating those in office who did not allow justice to follow its rightful path.

I cannot emphasize enough how thoroughly I am angered and disappointed at the decision by the McConnell-led Republicans to not allow witnesses to testify during the impeachment trial. While the president may have put his interests ahead of the country’s interests, the McConnell-led gang put their party, and their own interests, ahead of justice.

I hope that what goes around comes around for them.

Richard Charloff, Auburn

