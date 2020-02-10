Community Concepts to take part in Nonprofit Day

AUGUSTA — Community Concepts will be a part of the 17th annual Nonprofit Day at the State House with the Maine Association of Nonprofits on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The goal of Nonprofit Day is to raise awareness of the varied and deep contributions nonprofits make to Maine’s economy and quality of life.

Community Concepts will be in the Hall of Flags at the State House from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with 11 other nonprofits from across the state, including the Auburn Public Library.

Nonprofits are a big part of Maine’s workforce, with one in six workers employed by a Maine nonprofit, more than 98,000 Maine workers and 17.9% of the state’s payroll.

Valentine Dinner Dance planned in Jay

JAY — A Valentine Dinner Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at AMVETS Post 33. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by a dance to the music of Misty River Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The menu will include prime rib, red potatoes, vegetable, salad and dessert. Cost is $25 to benefit Special Olympics. Tickets are available in advance for members and guests.

For more information, call the AMVETS at 207-897-4112 or Lynn at 207-897-2640.

John Christie Heritage Classic Event date set

KINGFIELD — The Ski Museum of Maine will celebrate the 2nd Annual John Christie Heritage Classic event on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Sugarloaf Inn, starting with a silent auction set up from noon until 5 p.m., followed by the live auction.

Formerly known as the Heritage Classic Auction, this re-branded fundraiser includes the auctions with an entertainment/historical program on “Tales from the 1971 World Cup Races” at Sugarloaf. This program will kick off the next exhibit, which will be installed in December 2020 (on the 5oth anniversary of the World Cup Races).

Many great items can be bid upon, from First Tracks skiing with the Sugarloaf Ski Patrol, jewelry, framed vintage ski posters, hand-made items and gift cards for dining across the state.

Norway Trackers hosting rally ride

NORWAY — The Norway Trackers Snowmobile Club is hosting a Rally Ride and Parade of Lights on Saturday, Feb. 15. Registration for the rally ride is from 10 a.m.-noon at the Little Red School House at Lake Pennesseewassee Park in Norway.

The ride is a 35-mile loop around the scenic trails of Norway. There is a recommended $5 donation per hand. Prizes will be given out around 2 p.m. for the top three hands.

For the Parade of Lights, snowmobilers are invited to decorate their machines with Christmas lights, glow sticks, colored cellophane and anything bright. Gather on the lake near the Little Red School House and then ride in a parade formation around Norway Lake. For both events, the public is welcome to ride in or there is ample parking and off-loading at the boat landing. Food and raffle tickets will be for sale at both events with proceeds benefiting the Norway Trackers Snowmobile Club. Other snowmobile clubs to join and participate. For more information, check the Norway Trackers on Facebook.

Children’s Task Force to hold Children’s Festival

FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will be holding its annual Children’s Festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Mt. Blue campus.

This year at the festival there will be a low cost food court, cookie decorating, hands-on activities, music, entertainment and more. Enter through door 5 (a side door near the gym). For more information, call 207-778-6960 or email [email protected]

Boxberry School holding open house week

HARRISON — The Boxberry School, 350 Island Pond Road, Harrison, a private elementary school serving grades K-6, is holding an open house week, Feb. 17-21. Tours are available each day at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Call the school at 207-743-9700 or email [email protected] to pre-register for a time slot.

The school will also hold a potluck presentation and celebration from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Interested member of the public are invited to bring a dish to share as students present and show their work.

