RUMFORD — The town reacted swiftly to help after a fire late Sunday destroyed several apartment buildings, forced several people to leap to safety and sent six people to the hospital.

Kevin Jamison, manager of Aubuchon Hardware in Rumford, who began organizing a relief effort while firefighters were still battling the blaze, said people have donated all day long.

“We’re packed right now,” he said late Monday, with so many coming in with goods for the displaced that he already had about 200 winter coats on hand.

It isn’t clear how many people lived in the devastated three-story buildings at the crowded corner of Rumford and Maine avenues, two of them occupied.

To escape the fire, Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan said a number of people leaped from the second and third floors.

“That was their only option,” he said. “There was no escape other than to jump.”

Six people were taken to the hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and injuries from jumping from the building, police said. None of them have been identified.

Jamison said he doesn’t know details about most of the injured, but has heard that one seriously injured woman was undergoing surgery because of back injuries.

By late afternoon, he said, a couple of displaced families had come in to his store and grabbed some coats and a few other things to get by. They planned to return Tuesday nce they get their bearings.

The fire began about 11 p.m. Sunday at 105 Hancock St. and quickly raced through the building and two nearby structures.

Central Maine Power cut the electricity to the area to help firefighters, officials said, and the area remained without power for about an hour.

Jamison said he raced to his store at 65 Falmouth St. to begin preparing to help. When he arrived, he said, he didn’t have any power – but he did have flashlights so he got to work anyway.

He posted on Facebook that he wanted anyone dealing with the fire “to know we are with them and they are (in) our thoughts. We will stay River Valley strong tonight!”

He opened the store for victims and firefighters who needed a chance to warm up on a cold night.

Firefighters were called from a number of towns, including Bethel, Stoneham, Greenwood and Woodstock.

On Monday, people from all over the area brought items to the hardware store to help building residents who had lost everything.

“Donations started rolling in as soon as I walked in the door,” Jamison said.

Jamison has some experience trying to help. He managed to collect about 15 truckloads of items after a December fire on Spruce Street. Local churches got the excess donations, he said, and if there’s anything left over this time it will also be given away.

Other businesses and organizations in town are also lending a hand to fire victims, including the Praise Assembly of God Church and Ralph’s Store at 341 Cumberland St.

The three apartment buildings are a total loss, police said, though anyone looking at the debris could easily discern they weren’t going to house anyone again.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and is investigating.

The owner of the 105 Hancock property, Rumford Falls Real Estate LLC, could not be reached Monday. The company has been around since at least 2003, state records show.

