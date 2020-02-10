Traditional ham and bean supper at Norway church

NORWAY — The First Universalist Church of Norway will host a traditional ham and bean supper from 4;30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the church concert hall, 479 Main St. Tickets are $10 and all are welcome. If a snow storm impedes travel, the event will be Friday, Feb. 21.

The menu, featuring homemade pies, will include ham, beans, coleslaw, rolls and beverages. Tickets may be purchased at the church, from church members or at the door.

Valentine’s Day luncheon for seniors

AUBURN — The Age-Friendly Community Committee will offer a Valentine’s Day luncheon for adults 50 and over on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

A luncheon of spaghetti and meatballs, salad, bread and butter, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and dessert will be served at noon. Musical entertainment provided by by Larry Gowell will follow.

Donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Leroy Walker at 207-577-2694.

Masonic Lodge to host ham supper

FARMINGTON — A supper will be held from 5 to 6;30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton. The menu will be ham, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and assorted homemade pies and beverages.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 under the age of 12. For more information, call 207-778-2354.

Dinner proceeds to benefit school playground

OTISFIELD — An Otisfield Italian Dinner Fundraiser, to benefit the Otisfield Community School playground, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15. Dinner will include lasagna, spaghetti, salad, drinks and dessert. A gluten-free option will be available.

Seating will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Otisfield Community Hall, Rte. 121. Dinner is by donation. For more information, contact Amy at 207-743-3053.

Annual spaghetti supper to benefit library

RANGELEY — The 22nd Rangeley Public Library annual Spaghetti Supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Undercroft of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street. The all-you-can-eat meal will include meatballs, salad, garlic bread and homemade brownie a la mode.

The Cerminara family has been preparing the food. The cost remains $12 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

There will be a raffle with tickets $5 each, five tickets for $20. The event is a fundraiser for the library. In addition, the Cerminaras will put some of their sauce and meatballs in jars that will be for sale at the supper.

AMVETS Post #6 bean supper Feb. 15

NEW GLOUCESTER — There will be a baked bean supper (buffet style) from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at AMVETS Post #6 in New Gloucester.

On the menu are two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, red hot dogs, biscuits, brown bread and pies.

Cost is $8 for adults; $3 for children under the age of 12.

For more information, call 207-926-4402.

« Previous

Next »