FARMINGTON — Jack Peck Jr., Farmington chief of police, announces that Sgt. Edward Hastings IV has been selected as Employee of the Year. The annual award is given to a full-time employee who stands above other employees in the performance of duties.

During 2019, Hastings registered for classes at the University of Maine-Augusta and attended the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s Command Leadership Institute. He was instrumental in acquiring surplus property for the department through the LESO 1033 program. He volunteered time to teach as a drug recognition expert at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy while working evenings as a patrol shift supervisor.

He played an important role in the response to the LEAP explosion on Sept. 16 and coordinated the funeral honor guard.

In announcing the honor, Chief Peck stated “[Hastings] always strives to meet our mission statement, which is, ‘To create a feeling of safety for the people within the town of Farmington.'”

