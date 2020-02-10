CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Drew Bledsoe, 48; Simon Pegg, 50; Meg Tilly, 60; Terry Gross, 69.

Happy Birthday: Choose resourcefulness over extravagance. A little will go a long way if you use your imagination. Be happy with what you have, and strive to achieve peace of mind. Don’t feel you have to keep up with anyone else. Your only competition is yourself. Believe in yourself, and put your talents to work. Romance is on the rise. Your numbers are 3, 15, 23, 26, 32, 38, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get serious about simple details and ideas, and you will come up with something that brings you greater joy and prosperity. Interaction with a group that takes action and makes reforms will build confidence and enthusiasm. Address emotional matters. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t have to make a fuss to get attention. In fact, in doing so, you will get a negative response, making your life more difficult. Slide things past others reasonably and quietly. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Financial matters are featured. You will discover information that will help you fine-tune something you’ve been trying to achieve. Romance and travel will interact well together. Go in search of adventure. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone trying to help will inadvertently offend you. Know that whatever is said or done is because he or she cares enough to help you improve. Love is in the picture, but don’t let it cost you. You cannot buy someone’s affection. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Resting, relaxing, being pampered and enforcing greater comfort should be mandatory. Changes you make to your surroundings will lift your spirits. Ask questions if you feel uncertain or confused, and you will get the response you require. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a new task, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you love will be happy to tag along and share your success. A challenge will help bump up your earning potential. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t give in to temptation or overreact to what’s going on around you. Make love, not war; plan outings and keep busy. Positive thoughts will bring good results. Recognize your talent, and master what you can do to be successful. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make some changes, expand your interests and follow your heart. Determination and an industrious plan of attack will lead to good results. Enjoy trying something new and different, but don’t let what you do put you in debt. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live up to the promises you make. Exaggeration will get you into trouble. What you offer may get immediate gratification, but long-term, it will result in stress over what others expect of you. Don’t do anything that might ruin your reputation. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone will be uneasy with your suggestions. Think matters through, look at every angle and listen to complaints. Consider how your intentions will influence the lives of the people around you. Act on behalf of everyone. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make your plan become reality. Turn whatever you do into a fun project, and it will be easier to come up with new ways to use your skills, experience and knowledge to bring in more cash. Set trends. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get serious about your future, partnership and professional direction. Make adjustments, amendments and promises that will help build a better future. Clear the air, and you’ll be able to move forward without unwanted baggage. A partnership looks promising. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are passionate, creative and flexible. You are serious, cautious and devoted.

