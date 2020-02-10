LISBON — Lisbon could soon get a fourth medical marijuana store.

Delightful Hights, LLC is a veteran-owned company seeking to open at 8 Main St. in Lisbon Falls. The store would be take over a space formerly occupied by a credit union, between Frank’s Restaurant & Pub and Flux Restaurant.

Lisbon’s planning board will hold a public hearing on the proposal Thursday night. If approved, Delightful Hights still has to go before the Town Council for a license.

The planning board already has approved three medical marijuana stores, but one is still seeking a license from the Town Council.

All of Libson’s medical marijuana stores or located on or near the heavily traveled Route 196. Crystal Spring Healing Alternatives proposed a medical marijuana store at 1 Upland Road, which still needs a medical marijuana business license from the town. The building, at the corner of Webster Road, is about 500 feet from Route 196.

It’s also just over a mile by car from BBB Pharmaceutical Alternatives. That medical marijuana store opened along Route 196 in the center of town in April 2019. In March 2019, Lisbon Cannabis Co. opened in the town’s industrial park, 1.6 miles from BBB and a half-mile from Lisbon High School. Delightful Hights would be located just over a mile from Lisbon Cannabis.

Cade Beaulieu, one of the owners and the primary caregiver, acknowledged that medical marijuana store owners should be concerned about over-saturation, but said he is prepared for a competitive market.

Town Manager Diane Barnes said last year that, out of fairness, Lisbon decided not to limit medical marijuana retail stores in town, since they don’t limit any other types of businesses. Asked if over-saturation is a concern, “I think you let the market take care of itself,” she said.

Beaulieu said this would be Delightful Hights’ first medical marijuana store. The business started a couple of years ago with a delivery service.

“I feel we can give better service as caregivers in the community with an actual storefront location,” Beaulieu said.

The business grows its own organic-only marijuana. Beaulieu expects to have medical marijuana flowers, concentrates, topicals, edibles and other products, depending on what their license allows.

Joshua Dillon, one of the owners of Delightful Hights, told the planning board last month that he would be interested in recreational marijuana sales, but said it’s not part of their plans at this time.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: