BRUNSWICK – Maine State Music Theatre will hold local adult auditions from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, (with dance call backs if selected from 3-6 p.m.) for MSMT’s summer productions of “Mamma Mia!,” “The Sound of Music,” “Something Rotten,” and possible other shows.
The theatre is also seeking performance interns ages 18 and over for the full season May 14-Aug. 23. This is an open call audition. Those who wish to audition should show up, sign in, and will be seen in the order in which they arrive. Adult actors should bring a headshot and resume, prepare 16 bars of 2 songs that best show ability and range (must bring sheet music). Songs from the season are fine, but not required. Accompanist provided.Some actors may be asked to remain for the dance call from 3-6 PM. Bring appropriate dance shoes. Not all locals will be required to dance in shows.
Maine State Music Theatre is a professional summer theatre celebrating its 62nd season of Broadway quality musicals at the Pickard Theater located at 22 Elm St., Brunswick, on the Bowdoin College campus. For more information and details, visit www.msmt.org or email [email protected]
