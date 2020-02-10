100 Years Ago 1920
The boiler of the heating plant at St. Mary’s parochial school, put in new three yours ago, “blew up” Sunday morning, and was completely wrecked, No one was in the building at the time, no cause can be assigned unless possible low water in the boiler. It will be a week before school sessions can be resumed.
50 Years Ago: 1970
Det, Robert A. Soucy, Lewiston Police Department acting juvenile officer, will present a talk on juveniles Wednesday morning to members of the junior class at St. Dominic’s Regional High School, Lewiston. Deputy Chief Laurent Veilleux said that Soucy will discuss — “Juvenile Rights and Civil Liberties.’
25 Years Ago: 1995
Julie Parisien felt like getting back to her roots this week. The world-ranked skier took the time this week to ski on the Lost Valley slopes where she learned to ski and sign autographs for her hometown fans.
The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.
