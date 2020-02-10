MEXICO – Karen S. Surette, 71, of Mexico passed away at home on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born on August 30, 1948 in Rumford, the daughter of Frank R. Rinaldo and Beverly ‘Bunny’ (Packard) Rinaldo. She was a communicant of the Holy Savior Catholic Church in Rumford.

She graduated from Stevens High School, class of 1966. On Sept. 10, 1966, she married Theodore F. Surette and they had two children, Lora and Brent. Even though she and Ted later divorced, they remained very good friends and celebrated many holidays and special occasions together with their children and grandchildren.

She worked many years at local grocery stores, first as a cashier and then as a front office clerk. She loved greeting and interacting with all of the customers and became life-long friends with many of them.

She was later married for several years to Philip Maddocks and took pride in being a step-mom to Phil’s sons Tim, Mitch and Scott Maddocks.

Karen enjoyed life to the fullest and truly loved every second she could spend with her children and grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to support Ari and Austin in all of their sports and activities. She was their biggest fan and supporter and they were her pride and joy. She also looked forward to her time with “The Girls” on Wednesdays at McDonald’s and cards every Friday. She loved talking on the phone with her family and close friends. She always had a positive attitude and a great outlook on life.

She is survived by her brother Edmund Brent Rinaldo; her daughter Lora L. Surette, her son Brent M. Surette, his companion Shannon Zolnierczyk; and her grandchildren, Arianna M. Glover, Austin E. Glover and Heather M. Bryant; also her constant companion Baby, a rescue cat that she loved to spoil.

She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Bunny; as well as her twin sister Sharon A. Rinaldo.

At Karen’s request there will be no services.

