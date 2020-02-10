Chris Riley, president of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, uses a car tire to groom fat bike trails in Auburn. The club was recently given permission by the landowner to develop trails over 120 acres. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Chris Trider of Leeds grooms fat bike trails on the East side of Lapham Brook in Auburn on Monday. A member of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, he picked up fat biking about a year ago. Chapter President Chris Riley said the club was recently given permission by the landowner to develop trails over 120 acres. Riley said he expects to have two to three miles of trails open this winter. Volunteers will have a few trails open for Saturday's Fatduro in the Valley based at Lost Valley ski area. Group rides will leave Lost Valley at 2:30 p.m. A lift-service "fatduro" will follow at 5 p.m. Riley said the snowmobile Trider is using was purchased with donations specifically for grooming fat bike trails in Auburn.
Chris Riley uses a "drag" to groom fat bike trails on the east side of Lapham Brook in Auburn on Monday. The president of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association said the club was recently given permission by the landowner to develop fat bike trails over 120 acres. Volunteers will have a few trails open for Saturday's Fatduro in the Valley based at Lost Valley ski area. Group rides will leave Lost Valley at 2:30 p.m. A lift-service fatduro will follow at 5 p.m.