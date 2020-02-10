RUMFORD — Organist Mark Belanger will celebrate his 41st Easter as choir director for St. Athanasius and St. John’s Catholic Church this year.

He started playing at funerals for Arthur Beaudet when he was age 15 and a sophomore in high school. The Easter he turned 16, Beaudet became ill and Belanger became the director of an adult choir.

The group averages between 40 and 50 people, and Belanger believes it’s one of the largest continuous choirs in the Diocese of Portland.

Belanger is looking for more members, particularly those who can sing, like working with others and can be a team player. Reading music is not a prerequisite.

The choir has nine rehearsals for Easter, each lasting two hours. Those interested in joining can come to the choir loft at the church at 126 Maine Ave.

For more information, call Belanger at 207-364-8855.

