TURNER — Bryan Stone’s 16 points paced the Oxford Hills Unified basketball team to a 44-40 win over Leavitt on Monday.

Blake Smith added 12 points to the Vikings’ (2-1) win, and Michael Patterson contributed six points.

Tyson Fogarty topped the Hornets (1-2) with 13 points. Shyan Collins scored 11 points and Kaylee Martin finished with six.

In other Unified basketball action Monday, Gray-New Gloucester defeated Brunswick/Mt. Ararat 60-44 and Mountain Valley fell to Madison 71-63.

filed under: