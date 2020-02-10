COLCHESTER, Vermont — The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall 2019 semester.

Zachary Wise-Copland, senior computer science major from Auburn and a graduate of Edward Little High School.

Ashley Parker, junior chemistry major from Bowdoin and a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham.

Kayne Wentzheimer, sophomore neuroscience major from Lisbon and a graduate of Lisbon High School.

Zoe Feehan, sophomore biology major from Lisbon Falls and a graduate of Lisbon High School.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The following local students have earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university:

Stanley Hill of Auburn, Bachelor of Science, business management degree.

Melissa Howe of Buckfield, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.

Melissa Dufault of Greene, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.

Jesse Zack of Lisbon Falls, MBA, health care management degree.

Bethany Utter of Turner, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.

Mary Boivin of Wales, Bachelor of Science, nursing degree.

KINGSTON, Rhode Island — The University of Rhode Island announces area undergraduates who have qualified for the fall 2019 dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Area students names are: Emilie Burrill of Topsham, Alana Cobb of Raymond, Emma Davidson of Oxford, Taylor Dostie of Durham, Morgan Fenderson of Lisbon Falls, Kelynn Laliberte of Norway and Emily Terranova of New Gloucester.

BEVERLY, Massachusetts — Endicott College announces its fall 2019 dean’s list students from the area:

Auburn: Zachary Gagne, international studies, son of William Gagne and Lori-Ann Gagne; Piper Norcross, libl studies/education, parents, Craig Norcross and Kristi Huard-Norcross.

Lewiston: Lexi Poulin, interior architecture, parents, Mitch Poulin and Alicia Poulin.

Lovell: Nicole Thurston, exercise science, daughter of Bruce Thurston and Rachel Thurston.

Poland: Morgan Brousseau, psychology; parents, James Brousseau and Cindy Brousseau.

Rumford: Kirsten Soucy, photography, daughter of John Soucy and Laurie Soucy.

Sabattus: Lydia Therrien, business management, daughter of Don Therrien and Amy Therrien.

Turner: Keragan Davis, psychology, parents, Shawn Davis and Shauna Davis; Amanda Poulin, nursing, parents, Glenn Poulin and Larna Poulin; Emily Swan, marketing and international business, Randall Swan and Barbara Swan; and Mackenzie Treadwell, nursing, parents, Curt Treadwell and Carolyn Treadwell.

In order to qualify, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

MORRISVILLE, New York — SUNY Morrisville has announced that Finneas Goodwin of Auburn was named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Goodwin is majoring in wood products technology. To be named to the president’s list, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College student Jennie Riggs of Topsham was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To earn dean’s list honor, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale.

NORTH ANDOVER, Massachusetts — Ezra Owen Thomas of Auburn, an electrical engineering major with a minor in mathematics, has been named to the president’s list at Merrimack College for the fall semester of 2019. He is the son of Robert and Carol Thomas of Auburn. He is a senior at Merrimack.

