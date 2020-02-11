BRUNSWICK — A fire badly damaged a home at 216 Maquoit Road shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant, Richard Dauphin was sleeping in his home when the fire broke out but was unsure if he was woken by his wife, Harriet, or the smoke alarm.

Harriet Dauphin alerted a passerby who entered this house to get Richard who, by then, was crawling across the floor to the front door. They escaped moments before the front window blew out.

The couple, both in their 80s, are lucky they made it out safely, Brillant said.

“If things hadn’t worked out the way they did, there very easily could have been two fatalities,” Brillant said. Brillant said the fire was extinguished quickly.

One of the Dauphins suffered what appeared to be minor burns. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The two were both listed in stable condition at Mid Coast Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to spokeswoman Judy Kelsh.

Brillant said the state fire marshal’s office investigated the fire, which started accidentally near a wood stove.

