AUBURN — The Alpha Phi Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Central Maine Community College has achieved five-star status, the highest level of engagement offered by the international honor society for two-year colleges. The chapter previously earned five-star status in 2010. It is one of only two five-star chapters in Maine.

To achieve five-star status, colleges must meet a rigorous set of requirements, including the submission of an Honors in Action project. A five-star chapter is the pinnacle of engagement in Phi Theta Kappa programming.

The Alpha Phi Xi Honors in Action project was focused on food insecurity among some CMCC students. The chapter conducted a survey that revealed that food insecurity was an issue and that some students were missing important meals.

In collaboration with CMCC administration, chapter members have increased awareness of this issue on campus and have begun gathering nonperishable foods for distribution. Going forward, Alpha Phi Xi plans to ensure that free snacks and sandwiches are more readily available to CMCC students in need.

