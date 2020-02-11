Harrison Board of Selectmen’s Meeting
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 7 pm
Agenda
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call the Meeting to Order
3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)
4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants
5. Approval of Minutes – January 9, 2020
6. Old Business –
• Update on Foreclosures (2017)
7. New Business
• Violation hearing – Dog Ordinance (Complaint)
• Trust Funds overview – Brian Noyes
• Harrison Village Cemetery
• County Tax Payment
• Mooring Ordinance (minor update)
8. Manager’s Report
9. Other Business
• Spring road posting – March 1 – May 1
• Thank you notes
• Violation of Ordinance notices (new, just printed)
• Nomination Paperwork available Monday, March 2, 2020
• Budget Binders
10.Adjourn
-
Harrison Selectmen’s Meeting Agenda
-
