Harrison Board of Selectmen’s Meeting

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 7 pm

Agenda

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call the Meeting to Order

3. Public Participation (Non-Agenda Items)

4. Approval of Unsigned Warrants

5. Approval of Minutes – January 9, 2020

6. Old Business –

• Update on Foreclosures (2017)

7. New Business

• Violation hearing – Dog Ordinance (Complaint)

• Trust Funds overview – Brian Noyes

• Harrison Village Cemetery

• County Tax Payment

• Mooring Ordinance (minor update)

8. Manager’s Report

9. Other Business

• Spring road posting – March 1 – May 1

• Thank you notes

• Violation of Ordinance notices (new, just printed)

• Nomination Paperwork available Monday, March 2, 2020

• Budget Binders

10.Adjourn

