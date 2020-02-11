JAY — Selectpersons voted Monday to approve buying a 2021 truck cab and chassis for $97,771 from O’Connor Inc. in Augusta, after factoring in an $18,000 trade for a 2004 Mack truck, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Tuesday.

The board also voted to buy plow gear for the dump truck for $59,430 from HP Fairfield in Skowhegan.

The vote was 4-0 on the chassis, cab and gear, she said. Selectperson Judy Diaz was absent.

A second quote submitted was for the chassis and cab was for $100,000, after an $18,000 trade-in value from Dagle & Houghton Inc. of Herman was factored in.

The town’s Public Works Department crew will put the truck together, she said.

The crew took the truck body off the 2004 Mack, which was bought in 2016, and put it on another truck.

If the winter stays as mild, the money will come from the department’s operating budget. If more money is needed, she said, the matter will go back to the board to take it out of a capital reserve account.

