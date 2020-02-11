MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council on Monday night approved buying a 2020 Ford Interceptor Hybrid SUV to replace a police cruiser demolished during a chase last week.

Town Manager Zakk Maher said the new cruiser costs $45,426. It will be paid from the General Fund, which will be reimbursed by insurance and capital improvement money.

The cruiser was parked at the Minot Post Office on Feb. 2, in response to Androscoggin County deputies pursuing a Jeep Wrangler from Auburn to Minot. The Jeep struck the parked cruiser and destroyed it, Androscoggin County Chief Deputy William Gagne said.

Jason Gora44, of Minot, the driver of the Jeep, fled on foot and died in an armed confrontation with deputies near the post office.

In another matter Monday, councilors approved the first reading of changes to the Personnel Policy regarding closing town offices in an emergency. The revision says nonessential employees scheduled to work will be paid. The current policy says employees they must use their vacation time during emergency closures.

The council also approved a letter to Planning Board Chairman Lou Goulet asking his opinion on a proposal to require all town committees to post their meeting agendas five days before the meeting and post meeting minutes regularly on the town’s website.

Now, only the Town Council abides by this rule.

