LEWISTON – Jane M. Castle, 70, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday afternoon Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center with her children at her side. She was born in Lewiston on July 14, 1949, a daughter of Richard and Helen (Moyes) Langelier. Jane was educated in Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School. She went on to graduate from cosmetology school in Lewiston and embarked on a lifelong career as a hairdresser.

On August 10, 1968, she married Thomas Ray Castle at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. Together they settled in Jacksonville, Fla. where their two children, Melissa and Brian, were born. After being away for many years, with her husband serving in the U.S. Navy, they lived in Iceland, Puerto Rico, Dale City, Va., Italy, Norfolk, Va. and finally Titusville, Fla. She and Tom moved back to Maine in the fall of 1999 and bought a house on St. Croix St. in Lewiston.

Jane worked at several different hair salons over the years, both locally and away. Upon returning to Maine, she spent the remainder of her working years at the JC Penney Hair Salon until her retirement.

Among her favorite enjoyments in life were traveling and ocean cruises, as she and Tom traveled to many places and experienced several cruises as well. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, cooking, baking, and watching movies on the Hallmark channel. Most of all, she enjoyed good times and making memories with her family. She was a loving, devoted, and hardworking wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Jane leaves behind her daughter, Melissa Castle of Lewiston, her son, Brian Castle and his wife Kimberly of Hickory, N.C.; and her two grandchildren, Taylor and Dylan, also of Hickory, N.C.

She has four surviving sisters, Kathy Remillard, Pat McKeen and husband Dick, Sue Langlois and husband Joseph and Ann Reiss and husband Jeff,

one surviving brother, Robert Langelier and wife Kathy, and one predeceased brother, Thomas Langelier; and several nieces and nephews.

You are invited to share your thoughts, memories and condolences with Jane’s family by visiting their on-line guestbook at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

At her prior request, there are no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church followed by Committal Prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Service, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

