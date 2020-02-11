RUMFORD – Joan E. Duguay, 75, of Penobscot Street passed away on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at her residence following a courageous battle with kidney disease and cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Chelsea, Mass. on May 30, 1944 a daughter of Hugh W. and Edith (Price) Coffey.

Joan was a graduate of Chelsea High School class of 1962.

She married Thurl Duguay in Massachusetts on July 30, 1966, and they have had 53 wonderful years together.

She was employed for a short time with Prudential Insurance Company as a receptionist.

Joan loved knitting, playing Bingo and cards, reading, and sitting on her front porch; but most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Thurl Duguay of Rumford; children, Denise A. Myles of Dixfield, William H. Duguay of Rumford, Michelle L. Sawyer and husband Kevin of Chesterville; her dog Toto; and grandchildren, Brianna, Brian, Corey, Damian, Brayden and Ariana.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Paul Coffey.

The family wishes to thank Umbagog Dialysis Center in Wilton, Central Maine Healthcare and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, for the wonderful care given to Joan.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

At Joan’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

