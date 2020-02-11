RUMFORD – Joseph Gerald Daniel McKellick, 75, went home peacefully to Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at home with his loving wife and loved ones by his side. Joseph was born on July 27, 1944 to Ambrose and Antoinette (Garneau) McKellick in Rumford.

He attended St. Athanasius School and graduated from Stephens High School class of 1964. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War Era. Later he went on to receive his certificate of fitness instructor from SMU.

Joseph was employed by the Rumford Mill for 44 years. He worked on the paper machine and went on to be the director of the fitness room at the mill.

Joseph organized numerous activities for the employees and community members. He was the captain of the team for American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine for 18 years. He organized hikes up Mt. Katadin, Mt. Washington and many others in the area. He organized white water rafting trips and motivated others to become more active and fit. He was a long-distance runner. Loved playing tennis, hiker, bicyclist, skier and most of all a fisherman. He volunteered at Sunday River in the Ambassador Program for 10 plus years and was a PSIA ski instructor. He volunteered at Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation for 18 years. He made himself available for others who needed him and in return was respected and admired for his dedication to his community.

He was a long-standing member of St. Athanasius – St. John Church. He was a dedicated husband (The Greatest Husband), brother, uncle and cousin. You may have known him as “Mr. Wonderful”.

He was predeceased by his wife of 24 years, Catherine Clavet McKellick; his parents, Ambrose and Antoinette McKellick; and his niece, Robin Chambers Stinson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Carini McKellick; his sister, Linda Sassi and husband Vince of Rumford, his sister, Janice Szoszorek and husband Jim of Easton, Pa.; his niece, Dawn Miller of Milton Township, his niece, Suzie Harris and husband Steve of Westchester, Pa., his niece, Tricia Kiddie and husband Jeff of Westchester, Pa., his niece’s husband Tim Stinson of Alfred; and his grandnieces and nephews; his stepson, Beau Blackadar and his grandson David Daniel Blackadar of Tacoma, Wash.; his stepdaughter, Jade Blackadar of San Diego; his sisters-in-law, Joan Calhoun and husband Robert of Brownsville, Vt. and Susan Carini of Mashpee, Mass.; and special friends, Dave and Bev Garneau of Lisbon, Dick Lovejoy of Rumford, Alicia Critelli of Hartford, and Marlene Blackadar of Bradford, Mass.

Special gratitude to his caregivers over the past several years, Rebecca Hodgkins and Charlotte Blanchard and all of the people who supported him during his illness. Last but not least his precious pup “Josie”.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius – St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue, Rumford. Interment in the spring will be at St. John Cemetery, Rumford. Calling hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute in Joe’s memory to either

Maine Adaptive and Recreation

8 Sundance Lane

Newry, ME 04261

or to the

Maine Lung Association

122 State Street

Augusta, ME 04330

