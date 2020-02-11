Charges
Auburn
- Clive Gordon, 56, of 69 Whitney St., on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on Whitney Street.
- Lynda Howe, 42, of 104 High St., on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Mt. Auburn Ave.
- Jessica May, 31, of 58 Second St., on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 1:39 p.m. Tuesday at 95 Spring St.
- Javon Calhoun, 36, violating conditions of release, 2:04 p.m. Tuesday on Poland Road.
- Holly Muldoon, 48, of 56 Sixth St., on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Mt. Auburn Ave.
Lewiston
- Dylan Farnham, 27, of Machias, on warrants for failure to appear, 2 a.m. Tuesday at 516 Pleasant St.
Androscoggin County
- Carlton Wilson, 42, of 89 Wilson Drive, Sabattus, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 12:26 a.m. Tuesday on Dube Drive by Sabattus police.
- Christopher Breau, 35, of 823 Washington St., Auburn, on a warrant for theft by deception Class B, 8:51 a.m. Tuesday on Maine Street in Poland by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
Accident
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Mark T. Weinberg, 63, of Poland and Jean M. Bolduc, 68, of Auburn collided, 1:56 p.m. Monday at Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Weinberg’s 2015 Dodge pickup truck and to Bolduc’s 2004 Nissan pickup truck was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Weston D. Fosdeck, 51, of Leeds and Justin C. Dube, 33, of Monmouth collided, 10:35 p.m. Monday on Minot Avenue. The 2010 Subaru SUV driven by Fosdeck and owned by Geraldine Fosdeck of Turner and Dube’s 2000 Nissan were towed due to disabling damage.
- Vehicles driven by Elexis Libby, 18, of Auburn and Thomas E. Jones, 27, of Auburn collided, 11:55 a.m. Monday at CVS parking lot on Union Street. Damage to Libby’s 2008 Dodge SUV was listed as none; to Jones’ 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, functional.
Lewiston
- Cars driven by Ida S. Carrier, 88, of Lewiston and Itita R. Washington, 44, of Portland collided, 2:27 p.m. Sunday on Ash Street. Damage to Carrier’s 2017 Honda was listed as functional; to the 2007 Ford driven by Washington and owned by City Cab of Lewiston, minor.
- Vehicles driven by Chelsey Lippe, 28, of Auburn and Lawrence L. Nelson, 80, of Lewiston collided, 6:06 p.m. Saturday on Lisbon Street. Lippe’s 2002 Hyundai and Nelson’s 2007 Chrysler were towed due to disabling damage.
- Vehicles driven by Daniel V. Dube, 69, of Lewiston and Curtis R. Adams, 24, of Auburn collided, 5:48 p.m. Saturday on Russell Street. Damage to Dube’s 2004 Honda SUV and Adams’ 2017 Ford was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Samuel Mutombo, 37, of Lewiston and Jeremiah Johnson, 39, of Lewiston collided, 2:33 p.m. Saturday on Rideout Avenue. Damage to Mutombo’s 2009 Dodge SUV was listed as functional; to Johnson’s 2011 Jeep SUV, minor.
- Cars driven by Nicholas J. Blanchard, 30, of Turner and Patricia B. Doucette, 67, of Lisbon collided, 8:40 a.m. Saturday on Main Street. Damage to Blanchard’s 2017 Ford and to Doucette’s 2018 Toyota was listed as functional.
- Cars driven by Jessica A. Miller, 46, of Topsham and Steeve R. Joseph, 32, of Lewiston collided, 1:56 p.m. Thursday on Walker Avenue. Damage to Miller’s 2017 Toyota SUV and to the 2018 Hyundai SUV driven by Joseph and owned by Enterprise Rental of Medford, Massachusetts, was listed as functional.
- Cars driven by Chantelle Moore, 29, of Lewiston and Dale E. Hewson, 21, of Lewiston collided, 1:35 p.m. Thursday on Webster Street. The 2012 Nissan driven by Moore and owned by Corey S. Moore of Lewiston and the 2012 Dodge driven by Hewson and owned by Danielle L. Hall of Sabattus were towed due to disabling damage.
