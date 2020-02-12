LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will have its monthly supper on Saturday Feb 15. Because of the free Christmas Day dinner, the post did not have a supper in December. So the Post really needs a well attended supper again this month to keep Post 10 open.
The monthly suppers are the main source of operating funds for Post 10. The meal starts serving at 4:30 p.m. The menu will consist of Don’s great homemade baked beans as well as many other fantastic casseroles and desserts.
There will be home made pies, raspberry cake and many other great choices the meal is looking great. As always On Duty Police and EMS members that serve our communities eat for free.
Also, take out containers are available for who can’t stay to eat and home delivery is also available for people who need it locally. The cost of the supper is adults. $7, students under 12, $4 and children 5 and under are free.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Brunswick Sears to close this spring
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
OTIS FCU donates to lunch programs
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
OTIS FCU raises $19K for hunger
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Claire’s California Kitchen
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wilton library: ‘Always something exciting going on’