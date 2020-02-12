LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion will have its monthly supper on Saturday Feb 15. Because of the free Christmas Day dinner, the post did not have a supper in December. So the Post really needs a well attended supper again this month to keep Post 10 open.

The monthly suppers are the main source of operating funds for Post 10. The meal starts serving at 4:30 p.m. The menu will consist of Don’s great homemade baked beans as well as many other fantastic casseroles and desserts.

There will be home made pies, raspberry cake and many other great choices the meal is looking great. As always On Duty Police and EMS members that serve our communities eat for free.

Also, take out containers are available for who can’t stay to eat and home delivery is also available for people who need it locally. The cost of the supper is adults. $7, students under 12, $4 and children 5 and under are free.

