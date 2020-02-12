- Jacob Alexander, 28, of Harrison, trafficking in prison contraband, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 6:58 p.m. Feb. 6 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Kelly Blake, 39, of West Paris, refusing to submit to detention, domestic violence terrorizing, disorderly conduct, domestic violence assault, 4:47 a.m. Feb. 7 in West Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Zachary Boothby, 27, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, 11:57 p.m. Feb. 6 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Christopher Bresette, 47, of Lovell, operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, 4:45 a.m. Feb. 9 by the Fryeburg Police Department.
- Brett Cossar, 29, of Paris, failure to report an accident, operating while suspended or revoked, 10:13 p.m. Feb. 5 in Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michele Fusillo, 67, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 6 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Jorge Gonzalez, 25, of Rumford, failure to pay fines, 1:54 p.m. Feb. 6 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Eric Heino, 30, of Norway, probation violation, 2:54 p.m. Feb. 9 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Timothy Johnson, 58, of Paris, domestic violence terrorizing, 1:12 a.m. Feb. 7 in West Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robert Kerr, 67, of Lovell, operating under the influence, 1:48 p.m. Feb. 7 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Allen Larson, 27, of Paris, violating conditions of release, 9:35 p.m. Feb. 6 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Heather McAlister, 30, of Rumford, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, operating after habitual offender revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 6 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Rickey Mines, 46, of West Paris, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2:02 p.m. Feb. 6 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Ryan Stinchfield, 34, of Norway, operating under the influence, 9:39 p.m. Feb. 8 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- John Wormwood, 57, of Norway, operating under the influence, 8:39 p.m. Feb. 8 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Blake Bartlett, 25, of West Baldwin, domestic violence assault, 3:19 p.m. Feb. 11 in Brownfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bobbie Brann, 53, of Rumford, domestic violence terrorizing, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 11 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Lindsay Clark, 39, of Oxford, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, 1:45 a.m. Feb. 12 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Zackery Curtis, 32, of Paris, operating under the influence, 10:55 p.m. Feb. 10 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Jennifer Foster, 43, of Oxford, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, 11:31 p.m. Feb. 11 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Derek Gerrish, 29, of Sanford, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, hindering apprehension, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 11 by the Rumford Police Department.
- Matthew McAllister, 34, of Oxford, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, theft by unauthorized transfer or taking, violating conditions of release, 6:31 a.m. Feb. 12 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Shanda Murphy, 26, of Berwick, failure to provide correct name, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, violating conditions of release, failure to appear after bailed, 8:44 p.m. Feb. 11 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Felisha Thayer, 33, of Paris, theft, violating conditions of release, leaving scene of property damage accident, operating after suspension, 5:58 a.m. Feb. 12 by the Paris Police Department.
- Matheau Wilson, 43, of Rumford, bail revocation, 10:42 a.m. Feb. 10 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
