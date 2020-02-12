AUBURN — Natalie Thurber scored seven points and Abby Nadeau six as the Mustangs (22-2, 14-1 YSCC) outscored Southern Maine (20-5, 11-4) 20-10 in the third quarter to win 54-44 in women’s basketball.

Central Maine, trailing 29-27 with 7:29 left in the third, closed out the quarter with a 13-2 run. Nadeau started the run with a game-tying layup, which was followed by Kristen Huntress’ go-ahead 3-pointer.

Thurber finished with 12 points for Central Maine, Huntress 11 and Nadeau 10.

Former Edward Little High School standout Grace Fontaine scored 12 for the SeaWolves, while Ashleigh Mathisen had 10 and Amanda Brett 10.

MAINE 77, UMASS-LOWELL 53: Maddy McVicar and Dor Saar made consecutive 3-pointers to cap a game-opening 22-5 run by the Black Bears (12-14, 8-4) during an America East win over Lowell (12-13, 8-4) in Bangor.

Maeve Carroll scored seven points, and Kelly Fogarty hit the first of Maine’s 15 3-pointers for a 10-5 lead before McVicar and Saar took over. The River Hawks scored six straight points to pull within 22-11 early in the second quarter, but McVicar drained another 3-pointer to start a Black Bears surge that pushed the lead to 42-17 with a minute left in the half.

McVicar finished with 25 points for Maine, Carroll 15, Fogarty 14 and Anne Simon 10. Kharis Idom scored 18 for the River Hawks, and Chasidey Willis 12.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MASS-LOWELL 71, MAINE 63: Leading 62-60 with 2:02 to play, the River Hawks (10-16, 4-7 America East) hit nine free throws down the stretch to down the Black Bears (7-18, 3-8) at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Connor Withers had 17 points to lead four players in double figures for UMass-Lowell.

Sergio El Darwich scored 13 points for Maine, and Andrew Fleming added 12.

SMCC 67, CMCC 53: Anthony Lobor’s 17 points led the SeaWolves (18-7, 11-4) to a YSCC win over the Mustangs (16-9, 11-5) in Auburn.

Ian Regan added 15 points for Southern Maine, and Pedro Francesca scored 13.

Khalid Ibn scored 11 points for Central Maine Community College, and Mark McDonald contributed 10.

