The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.
The snow date will be Monday, Feb. 17.
Paris Library book club to discuss Deborah Wiles book
PARIS — The Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior fiction book “Each Little Bird that Sings,” by award-winning author, Deborah Wiles, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. New members are always welcome.
To borrow a copy of the book to read, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.
Photographer Trish Logan’s talk to launch McLaughlin lecture series
SOUTH PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 19, with award winning photographer Trish Logan. Her lecture is titled “Photographing Flowers — Learn The “FUNdamentals.” Attendees are invited to bring a charged smartphone or camera to try out the photography techniques outlined in the lecture.
The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home, 97 Main St., where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public, but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the first of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, call the garden at 207-743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page.
Comments are not available on this story.