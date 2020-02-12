Dr. van Buren’s program postponed

BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren’s program on “What’s New in Heart Disease,” scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Bethel Congregational Church, Bethel, has been postponed to Thursday, March 26.

Seniors in the greater Bethel srea in need of a ride to thr program may call the free “Neighbor-to-Neighbor Transportation Service” at 207-824-4444 three days in advance.

The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

Valentine’s Ice Cream Sundae and Cookie Social

RUMFORD — The Rumford Senior Citizens Club will host a Valentine’s Ice Cream Sundae and Cookie Social from 1 to 3 p.m. Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, in their club room at the River Valley Technology Center, 60 Lowell St.

The cost is $3 a person. Music will be provided by three of the 272 club members: Laura Trenoweth, Leeroy LeBlanc and Dennis LeBlanc.

The snow date will be Monday, Feb. 17.

Paris Library book club to discuss Deborah Wiles book

PARIS — The Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior fiction book “Each Little Bird that Sings,” by award-winning author, Deborah Wiles, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. New members are always welcome.

To borrow a copy of the book to read, contact the Paris Public Library at 207-743-6994.

Photographer Trish Logan’s talk to launch McLaughlin lecture series

SOUTH PARIS — The 2020 McLaughlin Garden Lecture Series will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 19, with award winning photographer Trish Logan. Her lecture is titled “Photographing Flowers — Learn The “FUNdamentals.” Attendees are invited to bring a charged smartphone or camera to try out the photography techniques outlined in the lecture.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. upstairs in the historic Tribou home, 97 Main St., where Bernard McLaughlin lived with his wife. Tea will be served at 3:30 p.m. The tea and program are free and open to the public, but donations are requested for the McLaughlin garden. This is the first of six weekly lectures. In case of inclement weather, call the garden at 207-743-8820 or check the garden’s Facebook page.

