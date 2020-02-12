FARMINGTON —  Selectmen plan to attend the Franklin County Commission meeting March 17 to discuss why some money in the county budget has not been released.

The meeting date was changed so all three commissioners could attend, including Charles Webster of Farmington who is out of state.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse.

 

 

