FARMINGTON — Selectmen plan to attend the Franklin County Commission meeting March 17 to discuss why some money in the county budget has not been released.
The meeting date was changed so all three commissioners could attend, including Charles Webster of Farmington who is out of state.
The meeting is at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
New Gloucester public works complex is state of the art
-
News
PHOTO: Purpose Through Passion
-
News
Redevelopment could be in store for Beech Street ‘pump house’
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Bonny Eagle dismisses Scarborough in AA South quarterfinal
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Inequality of effort mars Valentine’s Day