- Eric S. Pelletier, 30, Penobscot, warrant failure to appear, operate vehicle without a license, Jan. 30, $400 bail, Maine State Police.
- Caleb M. Hupper, 30, Mount Vernon, violation condition of release, operating after habitual offender revocation-prior, unsworn falsification, criminal speed, Jan. 30, Maine State Police.
- Jennifer Mathers, 32, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 31, $500 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Sarah A. Copeland, 33, Farmington, criminal mischief, Jan. 31, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua R. Lilly, 33, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Jan. 31, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Melanie A. York, 45, Wilton, warrant unpaid fines, Feb. 1, $235 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Timothy J. Yonuschot, 47, Arundel, operating under the influence, domestic violence assault, Feb. 1, Farmington Police Department.
- Skylar W. Gerry, 29, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 1, Jay Police Department.
- Philip W. Caldwell Jr., 36, Jay, domestic violence assault, Feb. 1, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Mitchell H. Wallace, 21, Carrabassett Valley, violation conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 1, Farmington Police Department.
- Nathaniel J. Zelie, 20, Phillips, unlawful possession scheduled drugs, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 1, Farmington Police Department.
- Hollis R. Mallett, 25, Farmington, operating under the influence, Feb. 3, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Brandon M. Robinson, 25, Farmington, violation of protection order, Feb. 3, Farmington Police Department.
- Anthony M. Chiodi, 52, East Boston, fugitive from justice, Feb. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Christopher J. Burnham, 32, Strong, probation hold, Feb. 4, Farmington Police Department.
- Kayla L. Blais, 26, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating after suspension, Feb. 4, Jay Police Department.
- Bradley J. Scott, 29, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Feb. 6, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Todd O. Tyler, 40, Strong, domestic violence criminal mischief, Feb. 7, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jena L. Rich, 23, Jay, domestic violence assault, Feb. 6, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Joshua O. Osborne, 39, Industry, operating after suspension, false plates, Feb. 8, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joshua A. Tripp, 33, Clinton, warrant failure to appear, Feb. 8, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Ruth L. Foss, 37, Farmington, violation condition of release, warrant violation of bail, Feb. 8, Farmington Police Department.
- Micah Veth, 19, Cambridge, Massachusetts, criminal speed, Feb. 8, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Colleen A. Mathews, 83, Jay, domestic violence assault, Feb. 9, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Bethany I. Lancaster, 46, Farmington, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, Feb. 10, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
