DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m one of the Twin Cities’ teaching artists. I’m looking for a place I can hold a two-hour painting class once a week to teach seniors the art of painting with acrylics. I’m looking for a room with tables and chairs on the first floor of a building, or a building that has an elevator. Is there a business or organization that might have a conference room that would be available on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings, who are willing to share their space at no cost? This would be for the fall, winter and spring seasons.

I am also looking for seven self-standing metal screened artist displays and an artist exhibit tent measuring about 10 by 10 feet and in good condition that someone would be willing to sell at a reasonable price. Thank you to everyone in advance for considering my requests. Please contact me at 782-5118.

Sun Spots, your column is very valuable to our community.

— Anita, no town

ANSWER: Thank you for your service to our community, Anita. You have taught so many people over the years. For your class, definitely look into area churches, your local library, Grange hall, adult education center, and senior centers. It may be a tough sell to have the use of a room for free as they may want you to contribute toward heating and electricity costs. It doesn’t hurt to ask though.

For your stands, you may want to look up area crafters’ guilds and send an email to the people in charge of their email listings. Perhaps they would advertise your needs on their website for a small fee or even at no cost. Keep us posted!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Vermont Country Store carries the hand-held egg beater a Sun Spots reader was recently looking for (Jan. 28 Sun Spots). Their catalog is a must-have for anyone seeking hard-to-find items. They also have all beautiful, new things: clothes, dishes, furniture, candy, personal items like shampoo, soap and vintage-type items people had years ago. The website is vermontcountrystore.com or you can order by phone at 1-888-298-8162.

— Gabrielle, Lewiston

ANSWER: This egg beater letter has received so much attention and I really want to know if Rich is getting his popovers!

Yes, Sun Spots really appreciates the fact that Vermont Country Store still carries many of the fabulous items that we can no longer find anywhere else. I love my mail-order catalog and like leafing through it from time to time whenever I want a trip down memory lane. There’s always something I need! Thank you for reminding us of this resource, Gabrielle, and for being such a dedicated Sun Spotter!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: What has happened to News Center 8 newscaster Tracy Sabol?

— Christine, Lewiston

ANSWER: Tracy, who served at WMTW for 14 years, left the station in January to be closer to family. She is now a lead anchor at Eternal World Television Network, a global Catholic network based in Washington, D.C.

EWTN broadcasts news and analysis from a Catholic perspective to TV viewers across the English-speaking world.

