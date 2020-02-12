LEWISTON – Conrad J. Dube, 88, died Feb. 9, 2020 at CMMC surrounded by his family.

He was born in Lisbon on August 29, 1931 the son of Joseph and Pamela (Poulin) Dube.

On July 22, 1950 he married his childhood sweetheart, Annie Moore and together they built their house and raised their family on Webster Corner Rd. in Sabattus.

He and Annie worked on their dairy farm until they lost it in a fire in 1968. He then developed mobile home lots and sold them. In 1977 they built and ran the Village Store until being sold in 1985 he then expanded his business to include rental properties.

Conrad was a very hardworking, dedicated family man, helping all of his children along the way.

He was a member of Our Lady of The Rosary Church and will always be remembered for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. He loved working and was still taking care of his rentals until he died.

He loved going to The Settlement every morning for breakfast sitting at the “Big Table” and talking to all of his friends. He especially relished being teased by his cousin-in-law and best friend Walt “Scram” Bubier. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, great-grandkids and a brand new great-great-granddaughter.

Conrad will be greatly missed by his three daughters, Janice and William Bailey, Suzanne Dube and partner William Tracey, and Sandra Dube, two sons, Joe and Jennifer Dube and Glen and Melanie Dube; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his wife Annie; and two grandchildren.

There will be a private service for immediate family with a celebration of life in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Loaves and Fishes

61 Old Lisbon Rd.

Sabattus, ME 04280

