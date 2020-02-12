LEWISTON – Reynald L. Tardif, 77, of 34 Bartlett St., Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the d’Youville Pavilion, Lewiston, following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on June 10, 1942, he was the son of George and Leonida McKeone Tardif.

Educated locally, he spent 35 years working at the Enterprise Foundry. On March 17, 1991, he married the former Claire S. Riser. Reynald was a member of the Jacques Cartier Club, and was an avid bowler in his younger years.

A member of the Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica, Prince of Peace Parish, he is survived by his loving wife, Claire of Lewiston; a daughter, Michelle and husband Rick Lessard of Lisbon, a stepson, Richard Dick Jr. of Lewiston; a brother, Marcel and wife Donna of Cumberland, R.I., a sister, Joan and husband Normand Potvin of Lewiston, a grandstepchild, Harley Higgins; a great-grandstepchild, David Bentley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staffs of d’Youville Pavilion, 3 East, and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for all the loving care they gave him during his final illness.

Services will be Thursday, 11 a.m., in the Lower Church of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

