  • MacKenzie Bimpson, 22, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 21 in Norway by Norway Police Department.
  • Mackenzie R. Bimpson, 22, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 8:27 a.m. Jan. 22 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
  • Brandon Holmes, 33, of South Paris, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 21 in South Paris by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Randal Horr, 59, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 8:16 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Tony Kimball, 35, of Norway, operating while suspended, violating conditions of release, 9:01 p.m. Jan. 23 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
  • Peter MacQuarrie, 44, of Porter, probation violation, 2:53 p.m. Jan. 23. in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
  • Charles McCausland, 36, of Rumford, hindering apprehension, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 21 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Charles McCausland, 36, of Rumford, hindering apprehension, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Nathan Peoples, 43, of Andover, gross sexual assault, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22 in Andover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Kathleen Petrovich, 20, of Portland, failure to appear after bailed, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 21 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
  • Brian Piawlock, 33, of Bethel, probation violation, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 21 in South Paris by parole officer.
  • Travis Wilfeard, 35, of South Paris, domestic violence, 2:07 a.m. Jan. 24 in South Paris by the Paris Police Department.
  • Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, violating conditions of release, operating while suspended, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, 7:40 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Brian Edwards, 55, of South Paris, operating under the influence, 10:46 a.m. Jan. 26. in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Edward Finnegan, 57, of the Bronx, New York, operating under the influence, 5:08 p.m. Jan. 26 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Brian Goodrich, 48, of Bethel, violating conditions of release, 5:31 p.m. Jan. 24 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Mark Jarvis, 56, of Paris, terrorizing, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 24 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Shanda Jones, 44, of Newfield, failure to pay fines, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 25 by the Mexico Police Department.
  • Brandon Lanzofano, 23, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 4:24 a.m. Jan. 27 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
  • Tyler Shaw, 32, of Oxford, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 24 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Gale Smith, 48, homeless, violating conditions of release, criminal trespass, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 24 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
  • Ryan Stinchfield, 34, of Greene, violating conditions of release, operating while suspended, 6:01 a.m. Jan. 27 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Wednesday Westleigh, 43, of Oxford, operating under the influence, 1:54 a.m. Jan. 27 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Joshua Billings, 26, of Mexico, failure to appear after bailed, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 27 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
  • James Carver, 37, of Poland, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, theft, eluding an officer, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 28 by the Mexico Police Department.
  • Deborah Hewins, 46, of Mechanic Falls, violating conditions of release, violating protection from abuse order, 9:22 a.m. Jan. 28 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
  • John McAllister, 55, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 8:43 p.m. Jan. 28 by the Paris Police Department.
  • Nicholas Sands, 39, of Norway, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating conditions of release, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 28 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
  • Leonard Jackson, 39, of Portland, probation violation, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 30 in Paris by the Norway Police Department.
  • Joseph Nugent, 48, of Effingham, New Hampshire, failure to appear, violating conditions of release, 11:31 p.m. Jan 30. in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
  • Brian Tessier, 36, of Oxford, violation conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 29 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
  • Michael Baldwin, 30, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, assault, refusal to submit to arrest, 6:29 p.m. Feb. 1 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Addie Bayreuther, 25, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 3:24 a.m. Feb. 3 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • John Crouch III, 39, of West Paris, attempted murder, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 2 in South Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Brice Gammon, 39, of Andover, operating after suspension, leaving the scene of property damage accident, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 31 in Andover by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Department.
  • Angelique Henderson, 41, of Paris, criminal attempt, 1:28 p.m. Feb. 1 Sunday in Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
  • Barry Henderson, 61, of Hiram, assault, 10:34 p.m. Jan. 31 in Hiram by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Department.
  • Willie Locklear, 33, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 1:26 a.m. Feb. 1 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Malcolm Oliver, 31, disorderly conduct, 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Alfred Weiss, 48, of West Paris, violating conditions of release, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 31 in West Paris by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office.
  • Nichole Belskis, 35, of Rumford, probation violation, 3:22 p.m. Feb. 4 in Mexico by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Keon Caldwell, 24, of West Paris, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, failure to appear, 4:47 p.m. Feb. 4 in West Paris by the Maine State Police.
  • George Gould, 49, of Greenwood, domestic violence, 2:39 p.m. Feb. 4 in Greenwood by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Daniel Grover, 34, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, habitual offender, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 4 in Hebron by the Maine State Police.
  • Shawn Policastro, 23, of Dixfield, violating protection from abuse order, 3:49 a.m. Feb. 4 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.

