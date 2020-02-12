- MacKenzie Bimpson, 22, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 21 in Norway by Norway Police Department.
- Mackenzie R. Bimpson, 22, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 8:27 a.m. Jan. 22 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Brandon Holmes, 33, of South Paris, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, 9:08 a.m. Jan. 21 in South Paris by the Oxford Police Department.
- Randal Horr, 59, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 8:16 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Tony Kimball, 35, of Norway, operating while suspended, violating conditions of release, 9:01 p.m. Jan. 23 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Peter MacQuarrie, 44, of Porter, probation violation, 2:53 p.m. Jan. 23. in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
- Charles McCausland, 36, of Rumford, hindering apprehension, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 21 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Charles McCausland, 36, of Rumford, hindering apprehension, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Nathan Peoples, 43, of Andover, gross sexual assault, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 22 in Andover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Kathleen Petrovich, 20, of Portland, failure to appear after bailed, 8:29 p.m. Jan. 21 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Brian Piawlock, 33, of Bethel, probation violation, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 21 in South Paris by parole officer.
- Travis Wilfeard, 35, of South Paris, domestic violence, 2:07 a.m. Jan. 24 in South Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- Joshua Woodbury, 41, of Portland, violating conditions of release, operating while suspended, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, 7:40 a.m. Jan. 23 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Brian Edwards, 55, of South Paris, operating under the influence, 10:46 a.m. Jan. 26. in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Edward Finnegan, 57, of the Bronx, New York, operating under the influence, 5:08 p.m. Jan. 26 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Brian Goodrich, 48, of Bethel, violating conditions of release, 5:31 p.m. Jan. 24 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Mark Jarvis, 56, of Paris, terrorizing, 4:56 p.m. Jan. 24 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Shanda Jones, 44, of Newfield, failure to pay fines, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 25 by the Mexico Police Department.
- Brandon Lanzofano, 23, of Norway, domestic violence assault, 4:24 a.m. Jan. 27 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Tyler Shaw, 32, of Oxford, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 24 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Gale Smith, 48, homeless, violating conditions of release, criminal trespass, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 24 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Ryan Stinchfield, 34, of Greene, violating conditions of release, operating while suspended, 6:01 a.m. Jan. 27 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Wednesday Westleigh, 43, of Oxford, operating under the influence, 1:54 a.m. Jan. 27 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Joshua Billings, 26, of Mexico, failure to appear after bailed, 11:48 a.m. Jan. 27 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- James Carver, 37, of Poland, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, theft, eluding an officer, 12:59 p.m. Jan. 28 by the Mexico Police Department.
- Deborah Hewins, 46, of Mechanic Falls, violating conditions of release, violating protection from abuse order, 9:22 a.m. Jan. 28 in Paris by the Paris Police Department.
- John McAllister, 55, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, 8:43 p.m. Jan. 28 by the Paris Police Department.
- Nicholas Sands, 39, of Norway, operating after habitual offender revocation, violating conditions of release, 3:07 p.m. Jan. 28 in Norway by the Norway Police Department.
- Leonard Jackson, 39, of Portland, probation violation, 11:18 a.m. Jan. 30 in Paris by the Norway Police Department.
- Joseph Nugent, 48, of Effingham, New Hampshire, failure to appear, violating conditions of release, 11:31 p.m. Jan 30. in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
- Brian Tessier, 36, of Oxford, violation conditions of release, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 29 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Michael Baldwin, 30, of Rumford, disorderly conduct, assault, refusal to submit to arrest, 6:29 p.m. Feb. 1 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Addie Bayreuther, 25, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, 3:24 a.m. Feb. 3 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- John Crouch III, 39, of West Paris, attempted murder, 12:49 p.m. Feb. 2 in South Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Brice Gammon, 39, of Andover, operating after suspension, leaving the scene of property damage accident, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 31 in Andover by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Department.
- Angelique Henderson, 41, of Paris, criminal attempt, 1:28 p.m. Feb. 1 Sunday in Paris by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department.
- Barry Henderson, 61, of Hiram, assault, 10:34 p.m. Jan. 31 in Hiram by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Department.
- Willie Locklear, 33, of Rumford, violating conditions of release, 1:26 a.m. Feb. 1 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Malcolm Oliver, 31, disorderly conduct, 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Alfred Weiss, 48, of West Paris, violating conditions of release, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 31 in West Paris by the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office.
- Nichole Belskis, 35, of Rumford, probation violation, 3:22 p.m. Feb. 4 in Mexico by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Keon Caldwell, 24, of West Paris, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, failure to appear, 4:47 p.m. Feb. 4 in West Paris by the Maine State Police.
- George Gould, 49, of Greenwood, domestic violence, 2:39 p.m. Feb. 4 in Greenwood by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Daniel Grover, 34, of South Paris, violating conditions of release, habitual offender, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 4 in Hebron by the Maine State Police.
- Shawn Policastro, 23, of Dixfield, violating protection from abuse order, 3:49 a.m. Feb. 4 in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
