  • Marcel Bates, 30, of 20 Franklin St., Augusta, on charges of aggravated drug trafficking, unlawful drug possession and violating conditions of release, 1:52 p.m. Wednesday at 417 Main St.

  • Jennifer Schutt, 43, of 24 Cushman Place, on a charge of theft, 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart.
  • Robert Kramer, 29, of 34 Gill St., on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10:24 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
  • Brittany Wallace, 26, of 12 Cushing St., Brunswick, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:43 a.m. Wednesday at 11 Bearce St.

  • A car driven by Scott Greenlee, 54, of Auburn, struck a pipe on Center Street at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday. His 2011 Chevrolet was towed.
  • Aimee Lavoie, 23, of Auburn, struck a pipe on Center Street at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday. Her 2018 Jeep was towed.
  • Kyle R. Adams, 24, of Auburn, struck a pipe on Center Street at 5:22 a.m. Tuesday. His 2017 Nissan was towed.
  • Jimmy M. Tambwe, 24, of Lewiston, lost control of his car and slid into a ditch at 12:11 a.m. Monday on Danville Corner Road. His 2014 Hyundai was towed.

