Résonance, a new open-access electronic, curated, editor-reviewed literary journal published by the Editorial Board in Orono, under the aegis of the Franco-American Programs of the University of Maine. The journal seeks to encourage, showcase, and disseminate creative works by established and emerging writers, primarily by and/or about the Franco-American communities of the United States.

The second volume of Résonance is recently published and available online, presenting a varied offering of fiction, memoirs, reviews, poetry, and art. The editors invite submissions in a wide range of literary genres, as well as reviews and translations. To view the journal, visit https://digitalcommons.library.umaine.edu/resonance/vol2/iss1/

This issue offers art work from Melissa Provencher-Pelletier; poetry from poets, Bill Tremblay, Chad Parenteau; fiction, Emilie-Noelle Provost, James Nolan and Marie-France Mourey, Lisanne Gamelin, Marc T. Boucher, and Robert B. Perreault; creative non-fiction from Charles A. Gargiulo, Ernest Hebert, Elizabeth N. Kadetsky, and Paul Marion; also several book reviews.

