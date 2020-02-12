After a sunny Wednesday and temperatures possibly reaching 40 degrees, snow will start following Thursday morning.

WGME forecasts the snow will arrive from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday and contribute to slippery morning commute. As much as 5 inches is expected to fall before it ends by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to National Weather Service forecasts. Rain or freezing rain may mix in with the snow falling in southern and coastal Maine, according to WGME forecasts.

The sun will return Friday, but it will bring an Arctic front with it. This will keep the highs in the 20s Friday, according to WGME forecasts.

The National Weather Service warns scattered snow showers and a snow squall or two could be possible.

Then light winds, clear skies, low dew points and the fresh snow could make Friday night be the coldest night of the year, according to the National Weather Service. WGME says that could mean lows from 10 degrees to 20 degrees below Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.

