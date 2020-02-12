As a member of the Franklin County Budget Committee, which approved $10,000 for Western Maine Transportation Services, I was deeply concerned to receive a letter from the organization stating that without the local funds, which are needed to draw down federal funds, it would be forced to eliminate or significantly reduce most of its bus service in Franklin County as of March 31.

I, and the eight other members of the budget committee, spent 11 hours in meetings, several which were dedicated to understanding how vital this infrastructure service and other programs are to the 30,000 residents of our county. We listened to moving public testimony in which they told us how much they rely on this service for medical appointments, shopping at local stores and getting to and from work. And while we approved the funding, and the county commissioners did not override us, the commissioners have not released the funds.

At their most recent meeting, Commissioners Brann and Barker expressed a deep desire to take care of those in need in Franklin County. So, why haven’t they? I urge them to release the funds for Western Maine Transportation, as well as $30,000 for Western Maine Community Action.

Tiffany Maiuri, Wilton

« Previous

Next »