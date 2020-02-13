Louis Kiefer Jr., executive chef of the Bar Harbor Inn, has been named HospitalityMaine’s 2020 chef of the year.

Kiefer is a career resort chef who has also worked at The Balsams Grand Resort in New Hampshire and the former Eastland Hotel in Portland. On Mount Desert Island, he worked in the kitchens at the Asticou Inn, Cranberry Lodge, The Bluenose Inn, the High Seas Conference Center and the Claremont Hotel. At the historic Bar Harbor Inn, Kiefer oversees two restaurants, the Reading Room and the Terrace Grille.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Kiefer has a “passion for teaching young culinarians the trade and watching them blossom over the course of the season and beyond,” Jeremy Dougherty, general manager of the inn, said in a press release.

The membership of HospitalityMaine, a trade group for the state’s hospitality industry, nominated Keifer for the chef of the year honor. He’ll receive the award at an industry gala March 31 at the DoubleTree Hotel in South Portland. Last month, HospitalityMaine announced that Michelle and Steve Corry, owners of Five Fifty-Five and Petite Jacqueline in Portland, have been chosen as the 2020 Restaurateurs of the Year, and Scott Vogel, owner of The Front Porch in Ogunquit, has been named Rising Star. Buzz Makarewicz and Mark Osborn of the Topside Inn in Boothbay Harbor are the 2020 Innkeepers of the Year.

For tickets to the gala, go to hospitalitymaine.com

