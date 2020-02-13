STATE — Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine. Nominations for induction in 2020 into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are now being accepted. Please include either a resume or supporting documentation and send it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, Maine 04032; or email to [email protected] The deadline for submitting nominations is March 6, 2020. The 2020 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame induction Ceremony will be held on July 26, 2020.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: