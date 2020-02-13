Luncheons
WATERFORD—Waterford Sports & Recreation hosts a community luncheon on the third Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Suppers
WATERFORD—Community suppers are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from Oct.-May (excluding Dec.) at the Wilkins House, Plummer Hill, Waterford Flat. The next supper will be Feb. 20 and the hosts will be the Tarbells. Please bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to the pot luck. Beverages will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.
