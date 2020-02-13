AREA — Norway/Paris Fish and Game is celebrating 50 years of hosting the Annual Ice Fishing Derby/Raffle, happening February 22 and 23. The time for the derby is 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The derby was started for members and their families to have fun outdoors ice fishing. Some of those members are still involved with the club and the derby. Second and third generations participate in the derby. Now the derby has grown from members only to being open state wide.

The fish categories are bass, brook trout/splake, brown trout, rainbow trout, pickerel, salmon, pike and lake trout (togue). Payout for the biggest fish is Adult $50 and for youth 15 and under, a trophy. Each youth that brings in a fish gets a chance to win a 4 foot Max trap. Donated by Max Trap. Tickets are $1 each, for both the derby and the raffle. You do not need to register a fish to be eligible to win the prizes the club has collected from local businesses. Tickets can be purchased at: Doe’s Inc, Rob’s Bait & Tackle, Town Square Barber shop, Fine Line Gun, Daddy O’s, and Smedberg Farms. Proceeds raised from the derby and the raffle goes to programs like: Youth

Field day, College scholarship, sending youth to the 4-H Bryant Pond Camp, Women on Target, Refuse to be a Victim and many more.

We will have upcoming events posted at the derby/raffle. Most of these events are open to the public; for more information check out our website at: www.npfg.org. There will be snowmobile access. The South Paris Snow-hoppers have helped make a trail to the range and will mark the trails with signs.

Breakfast will be served from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then we will be serving hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chili, and chowder. Plus homemade desserts will be for sale. For more information, contact: Cindy Ouellette 207-485-6347.

Paris Fish & Game is also hosting a Chili/Chowder Cook-off, March 7, 2020 at the Clubhouse, located at 744 Buckfield Road,

South Paris from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost to taste all the wonderful chilis and chowders, enjoy several homemade dishes and vote

for your favorite is just $5.00.

This event is open to the public and welcomes all cooks. Enter your favorite recipe at no cost in one of the categories: Chili or Chowder ,and you may win the cookoff, with bragging rights and a prize. We will start receiving dishes at 9 a.m.

Come by automobile or snowmobile and enjoy some great food. For more information, contact Cindy Ouellette 207-485-6347 or Sylvia Bosse 207-739-6070.

